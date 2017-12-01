Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Upgraded to Buy

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of 134 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 781 company GICS Health Care sector. LLY's market value is $92.5 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group. Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 16 among the 134 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 132 among the 781 companies in the sector, and number 842 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

LLY is rated as a Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. LLY has been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 45 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

LLY has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. LLY's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Eli Lilly places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure LLY's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LLY currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

