Eroding Quant Score Downgrades ConocoPhillips (COP) to Hold

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is ranked as a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

COP is a constituent of the 290 company Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. COP has a market value of $60.3 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for COP by Portfolio Grader places it 107 among the 290 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

The Energy sector is ranked number 12 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

COP has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

COP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. COP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. ConocoPhillips' fundamental scores give COP a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures COP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at COP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach evaluates the relative value of COP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.