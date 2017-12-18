ESPN President John Skipper Resigns Over Substance Abuse Issues

John Skipper is no longer the President of ESPN.

Source: Shutterstock

John Skipper has resigned from ESPN due to his struggles with substance abuse. He notified members of parent company Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) about this issue and they came to the agreement that he should resign.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem,” Skipper told ESPN. “As I deal with this issue and what it means to me and my family, I ask for appropriate privacy and a little understanding.”

Skipper says that he has had a “wonderful career” working for Disney. He also noted that he owes a debt to Michael Lynton, George Bodenheimer and Bob Iger. He also used his statement on the matter to say he “appreciates” the “human understanding and warmth” that Iger showed him.

With Skipper stepping down as President of ESPN, the organization is searching for a replacement. George Bodenheimer, the former President of the company, will be serving as its President for the next 90 days. During this time, he will help Iger search for a permanent replacement for Skipper.

Skipper’s decision to leave ESPN has caught staff members at the company off guard. Some staff members at the company said that the announcement left them “speechless” and “stunned.” Another said that “no one knows what to think,” about the announcement, reports Sports Illustrated.

