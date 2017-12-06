Exceptional Analytics for Quant Score Make Prologis (PLD) a Strong Buy

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is a $35.2 billion in market value member of the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 180 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile. PLD is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 3 among the 221 companies in the sector and number 49 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

PLD has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry group is ranked 24 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

PLD has attained well above-average scores in 4, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

PLD's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. PLD's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Prologis' fundamental scores give PLD a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views PLD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PLD's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, PLD currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.