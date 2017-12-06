Exceptional Earnings Growth Keeps Exelon (EXC) a Strong Buy

Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Electric Utilities, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Utilities, with a market value of $40.2 billion. From an investment attractiveness prospective, EXC is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 16 among the 113 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EXC puts it 11 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 357 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

EXC is rated as a Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking EXC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EXC has earned well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Exelon a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure EXC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.