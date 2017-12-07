Exceptional Earnings Growth Makes Icon (ICLR) a Strong Buy

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector, and a member of the 31 company Life Sciences Tools & Services GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ICLR is $6.3 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 31 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 32 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 192 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ICLR has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. ICLR has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Icon has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings revisions is better than average. ICLR's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Icon places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view ICLR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, ICLR currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.