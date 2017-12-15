Exceptional Earnings Visibility Makes Nvidia (NVDA) a Strong Buy

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is classified as a member of the 112 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group, which is part of the 702 company GICS Information Technology sector. The market value of NVDA is $116.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 5 among the 112 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 20 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 53 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

NVDA has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nvidia has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NVDA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nvidia a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view NVDA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NVDA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.