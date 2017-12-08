Exceptional Metrics for Quant Score Make Syngenta AG (SYT) a Strong Buy

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) is one of 96 companies within the Chemicals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. The market value of SYT is $42.8 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 6 among the 96 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 11 among the 266 companies in the sector, and number 264 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

SYT is rated as a Strong Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. SYT has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Syngenta AG has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. SYT's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Syngenta AG a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges SYT's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at SYT's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology assesses the relative value of SYT's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.