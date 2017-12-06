Exceptional Quant Score Keeps Nextera Energy (NEE) a Strong Buy

Currently, Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has a Strong Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

NEE is one of 39 companies within the Electric Utilities GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 113 company GICS Utilities sector. The market value of NEE is $74.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 9 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Nextera Energy has realized above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

NEE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. NEE's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nextera Energy places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NEE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NEE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NEE currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

