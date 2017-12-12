Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL ) is a biopharmaceutical firm that has been around nearly two decades, but Exelixis stock has just come into its own in the past year or two.

Source: Shutterstock

EXEL’s current focus, and success, is in the oncology sector, particularly with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and melanoma.

With partners like Switzerland-based Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS: RHHBY ), it has built quite a reputation in this new and dynamic space.

The Backbone of Exelixis Stock

Right now, its key money-making drugs are Cotellic and Cabometyx. The former is used in combination with Roche’s Zelboraf as a treatment for advanced melanoma. Cabometyx currently used as a second-line treatment for RCC, but is in the process of getting Food and Drug Administration approval as a first-line treatment.

Bascially, the difference between and first-line and second-line treatment is, a first-line treatment can be used once RCC — for example — is diagnosed. Right now, Cabometyx is used after another treatment regimen is completed. In this instance, Cabometyx is used after a treatment to disrupt blood supply to tumors is finished.

Approval could come for first-line use as early as February next year. Also, EXEL stock holders are looking at first-line approval for Cabometyx for hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer) as potential for significant upside.

EXEL retains marketing rights for Cabometyx in the U.S. and it has licensed marketing rights to Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: TKPY Y) in Japan and France-based Ipsen S A/S ADR (OTCMKTS: IPSEY ) outside the U.S. and Japan.

As for Cotellic, after tussling for better terms from Roche, which it got, Roche is also evaluating Cotellic with its Tecentriq in 4 late-stage studies for melanoma and colorectal cancer.

This means EXEL has more control over its partnership with Roche and could become a core partner if the new studies work out, which would be big for Exelixis stock.

EXEL is also working with Genentech to explore new potential uses for Cotellic.

