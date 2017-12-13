Exelon (EXC) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) is computed using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is a $39.4 billion in market value component of the Electric Utilities GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for EXC puts it 8 among the 39 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders. EXC is ranked in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 13 among the 113 companies in the sector of its Utilities sector and 331 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Utilities sector number 1 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Electric Utilities industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

EXC has received well above-average scores in 2, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EXC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. EXC's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Exelon places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge EXC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of EXC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.