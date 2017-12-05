Facebook (FB) Unveils Messenger Kids With Parental Control

Facebook Inc. FB recently unveiled a new messaging application called Messenger Kids for children below the age of 13 in the United States.

The app is currently available only on Apple App Store and will subsequently be released on Amazon App Store and Google Play Store in the coming months.

We believe Facebook’s attempt to target this demography will eventually lead to an expansion in its total addressable market (TAM). Notably, Facebook has gained 49.1% year to date, substantially outperforming the industry’s 21.8% rally.

All About the App

Facebook mentioned in its blog post that the app is designed to enable kids to communicate with their friends and family through video chats and text messages as well as share photos and videos. The app features GIFs, frames, stickers, masks and drawing tools that are “kid-appropriate and specially chosen.”

Although the app is meant for kids, it doesn’t give them the right to control it on their own or have their own Facebook account. It will instead be exclusively controlled by parents, starting from setting up the child’s account to approving contacts from Messenger Kids Controls panel on parents’ main Facebook app.

Per Facebook’s Product Management Director, Loren Cheng, the app has been launched after productive discussions with over thousands of parents, associations like National PTA and Blue Star Families as well as advisors in the field of child development, online safety and children’s media and technology.

Facebook has kept the app free from advertisements and in accordance with the Children’s Online Privacy and Protection Act (COPPA).

