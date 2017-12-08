Fading Industry Group Rank Drops Vale SA (VALE) to Hold

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Metals & Mining, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, with a market value of $53.5 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, VALE is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 99 among the 266 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for VALE puts it 48 among the 123 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half and number 1,737 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks VALE as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methodology this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative metrics. VALE has been downgraded from a Buy to a Hold in the last week.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 41 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Vale SA has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

VALE's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Vale SA's fundamental scores give VALE a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view VALE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

