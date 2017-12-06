Falling Earnings Visibility Make United Parcel Service (UPS) a Sell

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Air Freight & Logistics, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $103.7 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, UPS is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 394 among the 554 companies in the sector; UPS's Portfolio Grader score ranks 12 within the 13 companies in this industry group and number 3,370 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks UPS as a Sell. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metrics developed by Louis Navellier, this stock analytical tool evaluates approximately 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Air Freight & Logistics industry group is ranked 59 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has achieved average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. UPS's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. United Parcel Service's fundamental scores give UPS a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges UPS's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at UPS's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of UPS's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.