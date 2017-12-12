FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ) will be busy this holiday season, leading some to calculate what the company’s holiday shipping deadlines are on 2017.

If you’re hoping to get your package in before Christmas, you have to send it well in advanced in order to make sure the company has plenty of time to deal with these deliveries. FedEx will be closed during part of the holiday season, much like other mail carriers.

The deadline for FedEx SmartPost shipments was yesterday so those packages should be out by now. Friday, December 15 is the deadline for FedEx Ground shipments to arrive at their destinations on time.

If you’re looking to get your FedEx Home Delivery shipments on time, send your package by Monday, December 18 before the company ships out. The company’s Express Saver shipments should be out by Tuesday, December 19.

The FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day A.M. shipments should be off to their destinations by Wednesday, December 20. For Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight shipments, make sure you send the package by Thursday, December 21.

Finally, SameDay shipments should be out on Christmas day, although the service is limited by distance and it does not guarantee that the package will arrive on that same day. The smart bet is to send it a few days in advanced with the fastest possible shipping option this holiday season.

FDX stock gained 0.8% Tuesday.