Feeble Industry Group Rank Hamper Amgen (AMGN) Rating

Currently, Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) has a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector the company is a constituent of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. AMGN's market value is $127.5 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMGN puts it 138 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMGN has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

AMGN's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. AMGN's score for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Amgen's fundamental scores give AMGN a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMGN's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, AMGN currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.