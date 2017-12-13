Feeble Industry Group Rank Hamper Bank of America (BAC) Rating

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Banks, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Financials, with a market value of $303.8 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, BAC is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 370 among the 760 companies in the sector; Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BAC puts it 147 among the 341 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile and number 2,441 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BAC as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing approach this stock analysis tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative metrics. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 56 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BAC has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

BAC's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. BAC's scores for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Bank of America a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BAC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of BAC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.