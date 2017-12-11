Fewer Negatives Lift Ranking of Celgene (CELG) to Hold

With a $83.5 billion market value, Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for CELG puts it 183 among the 350 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 419 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 2,574 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

CELG is rated as a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Celgene has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 3 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much better than average. CELG's ranking for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Celgene's fundamental scores give CELG a place in the top decile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CELG's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system weighs the relative value of CELG's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.