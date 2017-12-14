Finisar Corp (FNSR) a Strong Sell on Bad Quant Score

Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) is ranked as a Strong Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

FNSR is classified as a component of the 72 company Communications Equipment GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 702 company GICS Information Technology sector. FNSR's market value is $2.1 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 72 among the 72 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Communications Equipment industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Finisar Corp has achieved below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

FNSR's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much worse than average. FNSR's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Finisar Corp a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure FNSR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FNSR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.