Flagging Earnings Momentum Make Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) a Sell

As one of the 757 companies in the GICS Financials sector Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is a constituent of the 340 company Banks GICS industry group within this sector. WFC has a market value of $276.9 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader ranking places it 315 among the 340 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 691 among the 757 companies in the sector, and number 4,088 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

WFC is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Financials sector is ranked number 10 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Banks industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

WFC scores are below-average in 7 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. WFC's grade for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Wells Fargo & Co's fundamental scores give WFC a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure WFC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, WFC currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.