Flagging Quant Score Keep Lending Club (LC) a Sell

With a $1.5 billion market value, Lending Club Corp (NYSE:LC) ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Consumer Finance, and in the upper half of its sector group, Financials, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the current Portfolio Grader ranking for LC puts it 21 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 565 among the 760 companies in the sector, and number 3,542 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

LC is rated as a Sell using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking LC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Financials sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Consumer Finance industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has earned are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

LC's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings momentum and earnings surprises that are materially better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is much worse than average. LC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Lending Club places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure LC's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, LC currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

