Ford Motor (F) a Sell on Slumping Quant Score

The current recommendation of Sell for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is derived using the approach of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

The company is a component of the 11 company Automobiles GICS industry group, which is part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. F's market value is $51.2 billion which places it in the upper half of its industry group F is currently ranked number 10 among the 11 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Automobiles industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by F are average or below-average scores in 1 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. F's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Ford Motor a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures F's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at F's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, F currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

