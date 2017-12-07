Formidable Earnings Visibility Metrics Raise Ranking of Visa (V) to Strong Buy

Currently, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's system for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. V has been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

As one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector the company is a member of the 91 company IT Services GICS industry group within this sector. V has a market value of $251.8 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for V puts it 10 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Visa has received above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin that is below-average, while the scores for sales growth and earnings growth are above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. V's score for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Visa's fundamental scores give V a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure V's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, V currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.