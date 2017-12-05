Francesca’s Holdings Corp Cuts Guidance, Stock Slides

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN ) stock was on its way down today on a guidance cut.

During its earnings report for its third quarter of 2017, Francesca’s Holdings Corp cut its guidance for the rest of the year. It says that it now expects fourth quarter earnings per share to range from 35 cents to 40 cents. Earnings per share from the same time last year was 39 cents. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of 40 cents for the quarter.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp says that it is expecting revenue for the fourth quarter of the year to come in between $145 million to $150 million. Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $149.82 million for the period.

Francesca’s Holdings Corp also updated its guidance for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The women’s apparel retailer expects earnings per share for the year to range from 67 cents to 72 cents. This is bad news for FRAN stock as Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of 75 cents for the year.

In it most recent earnings report, Francesca’s Holdings Corp also notes that it is expecting revenue for the full year of 2017 to come in between $478 million to $483 million. This doesn’t help FRAN stock as analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $483.92 million for the full year.

For the third quarter of the year, Francesca’s Holdings Corp reported earnings per share of on penny on revenue of $105.79 million. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of 4 cents on revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter.

FRAN stock was down 8% as of Tuesday morning and is down 55% year-to-date.

