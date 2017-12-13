Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) a Buy on Healthy Quant Score

Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) is ranked as a Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FMS has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months.

The company is one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector and is a component of the 81 company Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group within this sector. FMS has a market value of $31.7 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FMS puts it 15 among the 81 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Fresenius Medical Care has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's score for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Fresenius Medical Care's fundamental scores give FMS a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FMS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, FMS currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.