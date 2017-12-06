Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) a Buy on Solid Sales Growth

The current recommendation of Buy for Fresenius Medical Care Corp (NYSE:FMS) is derived using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. FMS has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is one of 82 companies within the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. FMS has a market value of $30.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for FMS puts it 24 among the 82 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

FMS has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. FMS's score for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Fresenius Medical Care places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FMS's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FMS currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.