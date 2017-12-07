Fronteo (FTEO) a Sell on Adverse Earnings Visibility

As one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector Fronteo Inc (NASDAQ:FTEO) is a constituent of the 91 company IT Services GICS industry group within this sector. FTEO's market value is $223.1 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for FTEO by Portfolio Grader places it 66 among the 91 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 551 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 3,341 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

FTEO has a current recommendation of Sell using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. FTEO has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Hold to a Sell.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores realized by FTEO are average or below-average scores in 7 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. FTEO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Fronteo places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge FTEO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, FTEO currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.