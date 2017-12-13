Geminid Meteor Shower 2017: How and When to Watch

The Geminid meteor shower 2017 has the potential to be one of the best ever when it brightens the sky this week.

Prepare yourselves for natural fireworks on December 13-14 (Wednesday and Thursday) as one of the most theatrical astronomical events will make its way to the night sky. The 2017 version of the Geminid meteor shower will be one of the best of the year, and perhaps one of the greatest over.

“With August’s Perseids obscured by bright moonlight, the Geminids will be the best shower this year,” said Bill Cooke, with NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, in a written news release . “The thin, waning crescent moon won’t spoil the show.”

Part of the reason why the Geminid meteor shower is so great is the fact that it is caused by an asteroid instead of comets. The asteroid is the 32000 Phaethon, and having this phenomenon over comets results in dust grains that burn up as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, NASA claims.

The light show is known as a “rock comet” due to these reasons. Regardless of where you are witnessing the meteor shower, it will be in its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, where you will be able to see most meteors at midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14.

The best way to check it out is away from a city as small towns with little artificial lighting offer the best viewing opportunity.