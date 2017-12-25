General Electric (GE) a Strong Sell on Adverse Earnings Momentum

Portfolio Grader currently ranks General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) a Strong Sell. With unique fundamental and quantitative analytical tools developed by Louis Navellier, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GE has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Industrials, with a market value of $151.8 billion.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 8 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 34 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

General Electric has attained below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. GE's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give General Electric a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GE's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach assesses the relative value of GE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

