Guess?, Inc. Stock Still May Be Worth a Shot, Here’s Why

After plunging 15% back on Nov. 22, it’s reasonably safe to surmise that the third-quarter numbers from Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES ) weren’t quite what shareholders were expecting. Indeed, GES stock had rallied nearly 90% between May’s low and the Tuesday before it unveiled its Q3 earnings report, saying investors felt the apparel maker and retailer was back on the right track until a week and a half ago.

Thing is, despite the pullback, Guess stock is still a compelling prospect. In fact, GES stock is a compelling prospect specifically because of the pullback, even though much of that loss was reclaimed this week on news that actress/singer Jennifer Lopez would be featured in the company’s newest marketing campaign.

You just have to take a step back and look at the bigger-picture (and past the short-term volatility) to see it.

GES Stock Is On the Right Track

The graphic below tells the tale.

While last quarter’s results were solid, the company’s outlook and history makes it clear that Q3’s relative victory may just be one chapter in a much bigger turnaround story. Indeed, Guess? has now logged five straight quarters of revenue growth, and three quarters of earnings growth per share of GES stock. More of the same kind of progress is projected for the company as well.



As for what Guess?, is doing now that it wasn’t doing before to drive sales growth, it’s not entirely clear. There are some key things very likely working in the company’s favor now, however, that aren’t going away anytime soon.

One of the more ubiquitous-yet-ethereal tailwinds is the outright meltdown of rival retailers, and department stores like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) in particular.

It sounds counterintuitive at first. If shoppers are shunning stores and opting to buy experiences rather than goods, Guess? is arguably on the wrong side of the table. Consumers are still buying clothes, though, and with fewer and fewer choices, the survivors are garnering displaced traffic.

