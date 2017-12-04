Get Long GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR for Free

Coming into this earnings report, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH ) stock has had a decent year, up 10%. Management delivered their quarterly results and investors love it, up 3.5%.

Fundamentally, I can’t argue for value. But since it sells at 5.7 times sales-to-book value, I am fairly confident I can own shares at a discount and manage out of them for a profit. Therein lies today’s thesis for my trade.

Usually I like to generate income by selling against value. But in this case, since I don’t have much of it, I will sell risk against price support levels. I will basically sell puts into what others fear and let time do the rest.

If time passes without price falling below my support, then I would have created income with zero out-of-pocket expense. However, the foundation of this trade set up is that I am willing to temporarily own the GWPH shares at a discount.

This is not a stock for the faint of heart. In the past year, it has had three directional move that were larger than 20% in magnitude. It’s a momentum stock and those are tricky to trade. They move so fast that they scare most investors out of trading them. That’s why I use options. There I can choose my risk levels thereby reducing the need to be surgical in my entry price.

I will use options to create a buffer zone to account for a potentially imperfect entry point. Regardless of how convicted I am with my thesis, I always leave room for error. So I won’t buy the stock outright and risk $123 per share on the hopes of a rally. When I sell puts below proven support levels I have a much higher change of success.

Technically and coming into its earnings, GWPH stock was trading at the upper end of its range. More recently — in the last five months — it had been setting higher lows and knocking on a neckline. Now the bulls have the opportunity to breach and target setting new highs above $150 per share.

