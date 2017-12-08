GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Upgraded to Hold

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE:GSK) a Hold. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

As one of the 782 companies in the GICS Health Care sector GSK is a constituent of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group within this sector. GSK has a market value of $86.4 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GSK puts it 77 among the 134 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system GlaxoSmithKline has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GSK's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GSK's grades for cash flow and return on equity are better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give GlaxoSmithKline a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GSK's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GSK currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

