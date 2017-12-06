Go Long Walt Disney Co Stock, Like a FOX and for Free

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) stock fell 2.7% on Tuesday after a five day 10% rally. So a small give-back is normal. The spike came from a mix of headlines of buyout talks with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA ) and a technical breakout that triggered above $106 per share.

DIS will soon release its next Star Wars episode, and I bet it will do very well at the box office … but that has rarely been a trigger for a higher stock price. So chasing it here by buying Disney stock outright has a high chance of failure. Instead, I will set a bullish trade using options that needs no rally to profit.

Fundamentally, DIS is not expensive even though it’s a three-digit stock — stock price tag is not the same as value.

I do admit that its stock has run too far too fast, but I still see tangible value, and therein lies my opportunity. DIS trades with a 19 price-to-earnings ratio so it’s not bloated by any means. This is about the same as the value in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) so it’s in good company.

DIS management is proven to be reliable and rarely gives Wall Street many reasons to sell the stock. Nevertheless, traders love to sell it and for no reason; hence the need for a buffer zone on my trades. Since I’ve seen DIS stock fall 10% or more even on good news, I never risk my money without plenty of room for error.

When selling premium, I want nothing to happen, so headlines are the enemy. While the talks with FOXA are ongoing, DIS is now prone to major headlines. They are looking to acquire great assets including stakes in HULU but I am sure that it will carry a high cost. So I must accept the risk of a DIS stock shock selloff on the news.

Regardless of the short-term knee-jerk reactions, eventually investors will buy it based on its fundamentals. So I am confident that if I have to own shares at a discount from here, I will be able to manage out of my risk for a profit.

