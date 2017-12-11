Golden Globes 2018: The Nominees Are …

The Golden Globes 2018 nominees have been announced and they include performances by Meryl Streep and a movie made by the La La Land makers.
Here’s the full list of Golden Globes 2018 nominees:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
- Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
- Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
- Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Tom Hanks, “The Post”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
- Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
- James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”
- Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
- Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”
- Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
- Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
- Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”
- John Williams, “The Post”
- Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Home” — “Ferdinand”
- “Mighty “River” — “Mudbound”
- “Remember Me” — “Coco”
- “The Star” — “The Star”
- “This is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- “The Boss Baby”
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Coco”
- “Ferdinand”
- “Loving Vincent”
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- “A Fantastic Woman”
- “First They Killed My Father”
- “In the Fade”
- “Loveless”
- “The Square”
Best Television Series, Drama
- “The Crown,” Netflix
- “Game of Thrones,” HBO
- “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
- “Stranger Things,” Netflix
- “This Is Us,” NBC
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- “black-ish,” ABC
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
- “Master of None,” Netflix
- “Smilf,” Showtime
- “Will & Grace,” NBC
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Big Little Lies,” HBO
- “Fargo,” FX
- “Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX
- “The Sinner,” USA Network
- “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” SundanceTV
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
- Claire Foy, “The Crown”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
- Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
- Alison Brie, ”Glow”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
- Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
- Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
- Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
- Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
- Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
- Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
- Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
- William H. Macy, “Shameless”
- Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
- Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
- Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
- Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
- Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
- Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
- Christian Slater: “Mr. Robot”
- Alexander Skarsgard: “Big Little Lies”
- David Thewlis: “Fargo”
Who do you think will win big at the Golden Globes 2018?