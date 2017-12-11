Monday's stocks to watch: AAPL, BAESY, BA >> READ MORE
Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

Golden Globes 2018: The Nominees Are …

Meryl Streep garners yet another nomination

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

The Golden Globes 2018 nominees have been announced and they include performances by Meryl Streep and a movie made by the La La Land makers.

Golden Globes 2018
Source: Tiny Pic

Here’s the full list of Golden Globes 2018 nominees:

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”
  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”
  • Michelle Williams, “All the Money in the World”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
  • Helen Mirren, “The Leisure Seeker”
  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
  • Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
  • Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
  • Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
  • Tom Hanks, “The Post”
  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
  • Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
  • Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
  • James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
  • Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
  • Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”
  • Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
  • Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”
  • Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
  • Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
  • Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”
  • John Williams, “The Post”
  • Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Home” — “Ferdinand”
  • “Mighty “River” — “Mudbound”
  • “Remember Me” — “Coco”
  • “The Star” — “The Star”
  • “This is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

Best Motion Picture, Animated

  • “The Boss Baby”
  • “The Breadwinner”
  • “Coco”
  • “Ferdinand”
  • “Loving Vincent”

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

  • “A Fantastic Woman”
  • “First They Killed My Father”
  • “In the Fade”
  • “Loveless”
  • “The Square”

Best Television Series, Drama

  • “The Crown,” Netflix
  • “Game of Thrones,” HBO
  • “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu
  • “Stranger Things,” Netflix
  • “This Is Us,” NBC

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • “black-ish,” ABC
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
  • “Master of None,” Netflix
  • “Smilf,” Showtime
  • “Will & Grace,” NBC

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • “Big Little Lies,” HBO
  • “Fargo,” FX
  • “Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX
  • “The Sinner,” USA Network
  • “Top of the Lake: China Girl,” SundanceTV

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
  • Claire Foy, “The Crown”
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”
  • Katherine Langford, “13 Reasons Why”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
  • Alison Brie, ”Glow”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Frankie Shaw, “Smilf”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”
  • Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”
  • Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”
  • Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
  • Freddie Highmore, “The Good Doctor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”
  • Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
  • Kevin Bacon, “I Love Dick”
  • William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Eric McCormack, “Will & Grace”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
  • Jude Law, “The Young Pope”
  • Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”
  • Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”
  • Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
  • Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”
  • Christian Slater: “Mr. Robot”
  • Alexander Skarsgard: “Big Little Lies”
  • David Thewlis: “Fargo”

Who do you think will win big at the Golden Globes 2018?

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2017/12/golden-globes-2018/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC