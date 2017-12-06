Alphabet Inc Stock Is a Steal Trading Around $1,000

It has been a tough run for the tech sector lately. Usually the beauties of a bull market, tech stocks have suddenly fallen out of favor recently for more traditional investments. But they won’t stay down for long, so I’m buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) on this dip. GOOGL stock has long been the definition of big growth at a big discount.

Investors are hyper-focused on tax reform in the near-term, and that is causing a huge flow of money into traditional low-multiple, high-tax rate names. But the fundamentals on hyper-growth tech names remain strong. Valuations remain reasonable. The growth narratives are still only getting stronger.

Over the past week, Google’s growth story has strengthened, but the valuation has compressed. That means the current price, trading around $1,000, is bigger growth at a bigger discount. As attention slowly fades from tax reform back to growth, tech stocks will bounce back. I’m buying here.

The 3 Big Reasons to Buy Google

Previously, I outlined three big reasons to buy GOOGL stock. They are as follows:

Digital advertising growth is accelerating thanks to consolidation of digital ad dollars among the biggest players. Google Cloud is set for market share gains thanks to Big Retail ditching AWS. Google is set to become a major player in the self-driving, ride-hailing market, which could add tens of billions of dollars (and likely more) to Google’s value.

Those three major growth drivers remain in place today.

Google’s advertising revenue growth rate is actually going up, an impressive feat for something growing above 20%. The driver behind this growth acceleration is digital ad dollar consolidation.

While Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) are growing massive ad revenue bases at stable growth rates, growth at Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) is rapidly decelerating while it is actually negative at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

What is happening under the hood here is that advertisers at first experimented with all digital platforms as advertising channels, and then discovered that ROI on platforms that lack scale (like Snap and Twitter) was poor. ROI, meanwhile, on platforms with tremendous scale (like Google and Facebook) was much better.

Now, not only are ad dollars flowing en masse from traditional to digital mediums, but digital ad dollars are flowing en masse from smaller players to larger players. Alphabet wins in both of these transitions.

