3 Reasons to Take a Closer Look at Gap Inc Stock

In light of the retail apocalypse that’s been nothing but miserable for names like Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ), Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS ) and a whole slew of other retailers, it would be easy to assume Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS ) was in the same sinking ship. But GPS stock still has a little life left.

Before you overlook GPS as a possible buy for the reason of the company it keeps, however, you might want to take a closer look at this name that many had left for dead. As it turns out, this retailer is doing better than most investors appreciate, and three specific factors make a surprisingly strong bullish argument.

In no particular order…

1. Actual Growth

Think Gap is still back-pedaling when it comes to the top line? Think again.

It’s still a hit-and-miss matter, to be fair, though we’re starting to see a few more hits than we have in the recent past. Last quarter’s top line was up just a hair on a year-over-year basis, though it’s the third time in the past four quarters we’ve seen actual progress in the top line.



Click to Enlarge

Profits per share of GPS stock haven’t been as progressive, falling another 3.3% for the third quarter of this year. The pace of the year-over-year declines is slowing dramatically though, and the pros are looking for consistent improvement in the bottom line going forward.

2. Peers are Rising Too

You can often gauge the quality of a particular stock’s trend by how many of its peers and competitors are behaving the same way; most cyclical trends should have broad participation.

To that end, it’s telling that alongside the 14% gain GPS stock has mustered since its July low, American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN ) and even Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF ) have done similarly well.

Presumably, all of these similar names are in the same proverbial boat, and it’s unlikely investors are wrong to be rewarding all of them.

