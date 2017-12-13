Gyrodyne’s (GYRO) Quant Score Makes it Buy

Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

With a $31.2 billion market value, the company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Real Estate Management & Development, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the ranking for GYRO by Portfolio Grader places it 12 among the 41 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 35 among the 221 companies in the sector of its Real Estate sector, and number 672 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Real Estate sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GYRO has earned above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

GYRO's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Gyrodyne places in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge GYRO's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GYRO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.