Gyrodyne’s (GYRO) Quant Score Makes it Buy

With a $31.7 billion market value, Gyrodyne Co of America (NASDAQ:GYRO) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Real Estate Management & Development, and in the top decile of sector group, Real Estate, in market value. From the prospective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for GYRO puts it 12 among the 41 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 35 among the 221 companies in the sector, and number 678 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GYRO has a current recommendation of Buy using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. GYRO has been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The Real Estate sector is ranked number 5 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Real Estate Management & Development industry group is ranked 12 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GYRO has received above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. GYRO's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Gyrodyne's fundamental scores give GYRO a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure GYRO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of GYRO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

