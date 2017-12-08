The Home Depot Inc Stock Price Is Its Only Big Problem

Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD ) is sitting in exceptional position as far as companies go. Just about everything is going right for HD, except that HD stock is too expensive to buy right now. Let’s take a look at all the cylinders that are firing well and how to play Home Depot going forward.

Home Depot’s third quarter fiscal 2017 numbers were tremendous. Revenue was up 8.1% from Q3 2016 to just about $25 billion. Even better, its growth rate accelerated, compared to Q1 and Q2 revenue increases of 5% and 6.2% respectively.

The number I focus on the most, comparable store sales, was up a staggering 7.7% YOY. Just when I thought it could not improve, comps came in higher that Q1and Q2’s 6% and 6.6%, respectively. Meanwhile, HD stock had sales growth for online purchases increase by almost 20%.

There’s no fear that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is going to impactHome Depot’s business. In fact, online sales were 2.4% of net sales in 2012 and have more than doubled to 6.2%.

Because of the higher margins and convenience of online shopping, HD pivoted away from opening stores to opening distribution centers. HD opened seven of these between 2012 and 2016, while only adding 22 actual stores.

Why so few distribution centers? Because HD has over 2,200 stores, and shipping can be difficult because many products are big and bulky. But with online ordering, consumers can put in their order and just waltz on over to a nearby store for pickup.

Next Page