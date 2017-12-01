Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep BHP Billiton (BHP) a Buy

BHP Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) is a constituent of the 124 company Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is part of the 267 company GICS Materials sector. BHP's market value is $68.6 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for BHP puts it 43 among the 124 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 93 among the 267 companies in the sector, and number 1,453 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks BHP as a Buy. The system for investing incorporated in this tool, developed by Louis Navellier, researches and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. BHP has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating upgraded from a Hold to a Buy.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Materials sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 31 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BHP Billiton has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

BHP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. BHP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give BHP Billiton a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view BHP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of BHP's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.