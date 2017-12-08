Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep Pfizer (PFE) a Buy

The current recommendation of Buy for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has been derived by using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

The company is one of 134 companies within the Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. PFE has a market value of $216.7 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group The ranking for PFE by Portfolio Grader places it 40 among the 134 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Pfizer has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 3 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

PFE's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. PFE's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Pfizer's fundamental scores give PFE a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges PFE's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at PFE's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of PFE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.