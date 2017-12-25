Healthy Quant Score Make Intel (INTC) a Buy

Currently, Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

As one of the 701 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector the company is a member of the 112 company Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. INTC has a market value of $218.6 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for INTC by Portfolio Grader places it 49 among the 112 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Intel has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. INTC's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Intel a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view INTC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of INTC's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.