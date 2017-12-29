Helios & Matheson Analytics’ (HMNY) Healthy Quant Score Keep it a Buy

Helios & Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:HMNY) is classified as a member of the 91 company IT Services GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 701 company GICS Information Technology sector. HMNY's market value is $0.1 billion which places it in the fourth quartile relative to its peers. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for HMNY puts it 37 among the 91 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 315 among the 701 companies in the sector, and number 1,631 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

HMNY is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HMNY has maintained this ranking for the last month.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The IT Services industry group is ranked 27 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HMNY has attained above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. HMNY's scores for return on equity and cash flow are strikingly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Helios & Matheson Analytics a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge HMNY's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of HMNY's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.