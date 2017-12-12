Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Stock Soars on Costco MoviePass Deal

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY ) stock was on the rise today following news of a deal with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ).

The deal between Costco and Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc has to do with MoviePass. MoviePass is a majority-owned subsidiary of HMNY. The deal allows Costco members to purchase a one-year subscription to the service for $89.99.

The deal also includes a one-year subscription to movie-streaming service Fandor as well. The offering will only be available to Costco customers for a limited time. Those interested will be able to purchase the subscriptions via the retailer’s website from Dec. 12, 2017 to Dec. 18, 2017.

Costco customers that order the MoviePass and Fandor subscriptions will receive digital codes they can redeem for the services. These codes will need to be entered on MoviePass’ and Fandor’s websites to start the subscription service.

For those doing the math, the offer from Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc, Costco and Fandor saves quite a bit of cash. A subscription to MoviePass costs $9.95 per month. This comes to roughly $120 per year. The deal is worth it just for that, but the addition of the Fandor subscription makes it even better for COST customers.

“We’ve long been fans of Fandor’s library of movies and we’re excited to partner with them and Costco to bring new members this incredible limited-time offer,” Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass, said in a statement. “MoviePass is ultimately about celebrating our love of movies, whether you stream them at home or experience them on the big screen.”

HMNY stock was up 15% as of noon Tuesday and is up 178% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.