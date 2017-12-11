High-Level Analytics for Quant Score Make Unilever (UL) a Strong Buy

The current recommendation of Strong Buy for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has been derived by using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company is a constituent of the 27 company Personal Products GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. UL's market value is $87.1 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 27 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Personal Products industry group is ranked 20 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

UL has attained well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. UL's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Unilever's fundamental scores give UL a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views UL's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at UL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, UL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.