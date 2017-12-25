High-Level Analytics for Sales Growth Keep Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is ranked as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MU has had from Portfolio Grader for 9 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top decile of sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $51.1 billion.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

MU's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's scores for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Micron Technology a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MU's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.