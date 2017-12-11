High-Level Quant Score Keep Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) a Buy

With a $42.0 billion market value, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd (NULL:APOP) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 46 among the 350 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 116 among the 782 companies in the sector, and number 670 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

APOP is rated as a Buy using the system of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Cellect Biotechnology has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

APOP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. APOP's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cellect Biotechnology a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view APOP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, APOP currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.