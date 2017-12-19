High-Level Quant Score Make Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) a Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Riot Blockchain Inc (NULL:RIOT) a Buy. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. RIOT has recently seen its Portfolio Grader rating downgraded over the last month from a Strong Buy to a Buy.

RIOT ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the bottom half of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $0.2 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 54 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

RIOT has received above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. RIOT's grade for cash flow is decidedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Riot Blockchain Inc's fundamental scores give RIOT a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view RIOT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, RIOT currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.