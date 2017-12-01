High-Level Quant Score Makes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) a Strong Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Royal Dutch Shell Plc (NYSE:RDS.A) a Strong Buy. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking RDS.A has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

The company is one of 290 companies within the Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 363 company GICS Energy sector. RDS.A's market value is $141.9 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 290 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy sector number 12 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil Gas & Consumable Fuels industry group is ranked 55 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Royal Dutch Shell has attained above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. RDS.A's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Royal Dutch Shell a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure RDS.A's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach evaluates the relative value of RDS.A's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.