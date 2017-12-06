Honeywell (HON) a Buy on Healthy Earnings Momentum

Currently, Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. HON has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

HON is one of the 554 companies in the GICS Industrials sector and is a member of the 7 company Industrial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. HON has a market value of $117.6 billion which is in the upper half of its industry group The current HON score from Portfolio grader places it 3 within the 7 companies in this industry group.

The Industrials sector is ranked number 9 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 23 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

HON has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

HON's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for sales growth and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for operating margin is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings revisions that are worse than average, while the score for earnings momentum is better than average. HON's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Honeywell's fundamental scores give HON a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view HON's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of HON's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.